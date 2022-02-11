Banned ‘Maus’ on the must-read list now | READER COMMENTARY

I am almost uniformly pleased by the quality and appropriateness of the commentaries I get to read every morning in the print edition of The Baltimore Sun before I take my 2-mile walk (I’m told that exercise is good for you). Recently, I read the commentary by Leonard Pitts Jr. related to “Maus” (”Let teachers teach!” Feb. 7). To be honest, neither my wife nor I have read the book. Actually, I never heard of the book until the current brouhaha.
My wife, who is much better at certain things than I, attempted to buy a copy online. She tried every source she could think of and some she never heard of. It seems that everyone is sold out. Apparently, the publisher is rushing to get more copies printed as fast as possible to supply the acute demand. Obviously, the ignorant petitioners and school board members in McMinn County, Tennessee did not take into account “the law of unintended consequences.”
By inappropriately extricating “Maus” from their curriculum, the board has caused many, many more people to want to read it. This will undoubtedly generate more widespread discussion of its contents. The consensus appears to be that “Maus” is a very worthwhile read. I will make up my own mind if, and when, I can ever get ahold of a copy.
Warren Israel, Pikesville
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.