Sheila Dixon: Bank of America has failed Baltimore’s business community | READER COMMENTARY

During such a critical juncture in our country’s history when businesses are suffering and looking to these financial institutions for leadership and stability, we need to show acts of compassion, not corporate greed. I absolutely deplore Bank of America instituting such discriminatory policies aimed at the most vulnerable population during these times of economic uncertainty. I applaud Alan M. Rifkin and his partners who have decided to take BOA to task over these predatory practices, and I urge other local and more responsible lenders to act decisively when presented with these applications from small business owners. That would include offering these struggling business owners pro-bono legal and financial advisers to help those who can’t read or comprehend the detailed filing information provided to them by Congress.