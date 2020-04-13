Dixon’s populist criticism of Bank of America is ‘grandstanding,’ not leadership | READER COMMENTARY

Mayoral candidate Sheila Dixon wrote a letter to The Baltimore Sun accusing Bank of America of “corporate greed," “predatory practices” and “discriminatory policies aimed at the most vulnerable population” (“Sheila Dixon: Bank of America has failed Baltimore’s business community,” April 8). The bank chose to start with its current customers as it struggles to handle the extraordinary load of new loan applications caused by the federal response to COVID-19 hardships.
The institution’s good faith business judgment on behalf of shareholders, who include the pension funds serving many Baltimoreans, has since been explained and adjusted. But a would-be Baltimore leader has chosen populist grandstanding rather than a mature appreciation of circumstances.
The leader of our municipal corporation will need constructive collaboration with many institutions to turn the tide of declining population and abandonment which has left a city disgraced by drug gangs who exploit the blocks of “vacants” left behind by the departing middle class. Without a trustworthy mayor with whom institutions can deal with respect, it’s reasonable to expect businesses will join the middle class and continue to vote with their feet, leaving the city for places where they are treated fairly and reasonably.
Thomas Brandt, Millersville
