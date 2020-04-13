Dixon’s populist criticism of Bank of America is ‘grandstanding,’ not leadership | READER COMMENTARY

The leader of our municipal corporation will need constructive collaboration with many institutions to turn the tide of declining population and abandonment which has left a city disgraced by drug gangs who exploit the blocks of “vacants” left behind by the departing middle class. Without a trustworthy mayor with whom institutions can deal with respect, it’s reasonable to expect businesses will join the middle class and continue to vote with their feet, leaving the city for places where they are treated fairly and reasonably.