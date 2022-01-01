Bandwidth has acquired a broader meaning | READER COMMENTARY

While all of us have our own particular pet peeves about numerous subjects, letter writer Lynne Agress might benefit from further research on the one she wrote about (”A guide to better grammar ‘irregardless’ of your current practice,” Dec. 17).
Merriam-Webster actually includes the definition of bandwidth as “the emotional or mental capacity necessary to do or consider something” and further uses “I don’t have the bandwidth to do it all myself, and I feel like a failure because I’m not living up to my own ideals.” as proper use of the word. Ms. Agress demonstrates one of my pet peeves, omitting facts.
Chip Hiebler, Catonsville
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.