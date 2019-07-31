Baltimore has rats and other problems; don’t shoot the messenger

Many parts of Baltimore look like war zones and are unsafe for any human. I feel for anyone who has to live under these conditions. Many are trapped in a system that promotes poverty. The local politicians are screaming because they have been called out for doing nothing over many years to help these distressed areas. They are embarrassed and we have become a national disgrace. They have taken billions in federal grants and wasted the money. (Remember enterprise zones?) They refuse to do what it really takes to stop drugs, crimes and murders in this city.