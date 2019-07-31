Baltimore has rats and other problems; don’t shoot the messenger

Let me say I love Baltimore. I was born and raised here, own property here and dine and spend my money regularly at many fine restaurants and bars in Baltimore. But the truth hurts and President Donald Trump is 100 percent right (“Trump alleges ‘billions and billions’ of federal aid wasted in Baltimore; city officials dispute claim,” July 30). Don’t shoot the messenger because you hate him.
Many parts of Baltimore look like war zones and are unsafe for any human. I feel for anyone who has to live under these conditions. Many are trapped in a system that promotes poverty. The local politicians are screaming because they have been called out for doing nothing over many years to help these distressed areas. They are embarrassed and we have become a national disgrace. They have taken billions in federal grants and wasted the money. (Remember enterprise zones?) They refuse to do what it really takes to stop drugs, crimes and murders in this city.
Start supporting and stop prosecuting our brave police for doing their jobs. Remember when William Donald Schaefer had the city on the path to greatness? What happened? All the politicians related to Baltimore government should resign.
You failed. We need to rebuild for the future just like the Orioles are doing when they hit rock bottom, and that includes a brand new management team. We may be down, but we are Baltimore Strong!
David Mitchell, Baltimore
