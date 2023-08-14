Credit to West Baltimore’s fast-food fight | READER COMMENTARY

I applaud West Baltimore neighbors for their tenacity regarding the proposed fast food restaurant with drive-through in their area (”Dan Rodricks: A victory for West Baltimore neighbors, help for the burned-out Allens, and addressing elder fraud,” Aug. 8). Repeatedly, the Baltimore Municipal Zoning and Appeals Board “listens” to neighborhoods’ reasoned opposition but approves a detrimental business plan anyway.

The York Road Partnership is challenged with similar issues. The neighborhoods involved have been persistent in their opposition to several BMZA-approved plans that will seriously affect the health and safety of area residents including a crematorium, drive-through fast food, etc. It is a sad situation when citizens must not only present their concerns to the BMZA, but then must appeal to the Baltimore City Circuit Court and then an appellate court. Despite support from Baltimore City Council members (at times), these efforts are largely spearheaded by working city residents who are concerned for the quality of life in neighborhoods.

This is no small undertaking. In the past. BMZA has rubber-stamped zoning requests by businesses. Recently, when the current BMZA executive director attempted to make changes that comply with regulations and consider community concerns, she was harshly criticized by council members. So, who is truly listening to residents in their efforts to protect health and welfare in the city?

— Patricia Boland, Baltimore

The writer is a resident of the Radnor-Winston neighborhood.

