Baltimore should not bribe city employees to get them vaccinated | READER COMMENTARY

The most important responsibility of government is to protect its citizens. Our national and state governments, through various mandates, have tried to limit the spread of COVID-19-related illness to its citizens. Some nations in Europe have gone so far to impose fines of up to $4,000 on people who refuse to get a vaccine which will protect them and their fellow citizens from serious illness.
Baltimore has taken a different route. City government will now pay employees who have not taken a COVID vaccine $1,000 to do so (”Baltimore offering $1,000 incentive to vaccinated city employees,” Dec. 7). The vaccine will undoubtedly protect the employee and benefit fellow citizens. But why should we pay $1,000 to do something that our city government should require to protect us and what could be done at no cost?
It defies logic to pay people for doing something to protect the public that will also protect employees from illness, especially when those persons are already paid to serve their citizens. We require that children be vaccinated before enrollment in school. Is a requirement to be vaccinated for COVID as a condition of employment somehow different from this protection of public health?
City politicians may claim that this is federal money, so it costs us nothing. But many of us are federal taxpayers and might that federal money go instead toward another city obligation that could ease our exorbitant property tax?
I, for one, am disgusted with this proposal and hope that others who agree will remember this in the next election.
George Wagner, Baltimore
