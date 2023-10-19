City government ignores value of working from home | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore City Hall on Holliday Street is likely to become a bit more crowded as full-time city employees face a minimum of at least three days of in-person work under Mayor Brandon Scott's directive limiting telework effective Jan. 2, 2024. File. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore is eyeball to eyeball with the future, and the city just blinked. This is the conclusion I have reached after reading about Mayor Brandon Scott’s plan to require city employees who have been working remotely to return to the office at least three days a week (“Baltimore City employees to head back to the office next year with boost of $5M in federal funds,” Oct. 13).

Despite a wealth of evidence from economists that remote work is here to stay for the long run, along with surveys of city employees and supervisors indicating that telework is popular and does not negatively affect productivity, our leaders have chosen to rely on anecdotal emails and telephone calls from disgruntled constituents who may or may not have received the response they believed they deserved.

I have interacted with the city several times over the last few years including when my Hyundai was stolen, and I can say that I have received generally top-notch service from city employees, both those who worked on-site and those I spoke to over the telephone.

And, to make matters worse, Mayor Scott is using American Rescue Plan funds to support his morale-damaging agenda, whcih doesn’t take into account the fact that employees working from home can reduce the number of daily commuters on our highways and streets thereby contributing to the reduction of air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. The American Rescue Plan was signed into law by President Joe Biden, who has declared that climate change is an “existential threat” to our nation and the world. I hope that city employees remember this when they find themselves stuck in traffic on the Jones Falls Expressway during their daily commute sponsored by Mayor Scott, the City Council and President Biden.

— Sean Tully, Baltimore

