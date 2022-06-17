Who owns Baltimore now? | READER COMMENTARY

Actors Josh Charles, left, and Jon Bernthal, right, play real life Baltimore police officers, Det. Daniel Hersl and Sgt. Wayne Jenkins, in HBO's "We Own This City." (Handout/Baltimore Sun). (HANDOUT)

Now that we have seen HBO’s masterful “We Own this City” on the details of the corrupt Gun Trace Task Force from the book with the same title by Justin Fenton, the former Baltimore Sun police reporter, and produced by David Simon and George Pelecanos, what is there to say (”The plot for ‘We Own This City’ Season 2? Baltimore continues to shield police misconduct,” May 14)?

Mr. Simon was once, like Mr. Fenton, a reporter for The Sun. Can only artists describe what is happening in our city? Are they the leaders to give meaning to the city’s violence? And possible solutions?

The main character, Sgt. Wayne Jenkins, is played with such panache by Jon Bernthal that we are drawn to him. If the illegal perks he amassed enabled him to do a good job of getting guns off the street? Well, who is doing that now? It easy to assume the police have a horrible job and must be a band of brothers. But brothers in what kind of war?.

We owe Mr. Simon and Mr. Pelecanos a profound debt of gratitude as we did with their earlier classic, “The Wire.” We can only hope present officials working on the problems of violence in the city will consult with these artists and learn from them. Will they?

It will take takes creativity and passion (as so often portrayed by the excellent Mr. Bernthal in the show) to set this ship aright.

Who owns this city?

— David Eberhardt, Baltimore

