Don’t look to Wes Moore to save Baltimore | READER COMMENTARY

Betty Brown, 96, greets Gov.-elect Wes Moore warmly at the 49th annual Christmas parade in Hampden. Brown, now of Rosedale, was one of the founders of the original Christmas parade with Del. Jim Campbell. Moore told Brown that he expects to see her at next year’s parade. Dec. 4, 2022. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun). (Amy Davis/Amy Davis)

All politicians blame someone else for their own failures, especially if they are leaving office, so I was not surprised at the article, “After 8 years, Baltimore hoping to have a reliable ally in Annapolis with Democrat Wes Moore as governor” (Dec. 3), which stated that some believe “city and state leaders will have ‘greater collaboration’ with the Moore administration in addressing issues residents face and ‘efforts of revitalization’ in Baltimore.”

I went online and searched for how much money Gov. Larry Hogan gave to Baltimore. It was very impressive — millions upon millions of dollars. Wes Moore, the incoming governor, wisely stated (and I hope Mayor Brandon Scott and the Baltimore City Council got the message loud and clear), “It’s important that people understand that the job of the governor is not to run the city of Baltimore. But it’s also important for the governor to be a partner to the city of Baltimore.” If the governor ran the city, what would be the mayor’s job?

Governor Hogan was responsible for, as Governor Moore will be, the entire state of Maryland and not just Baltimore. I am sure Moore will be as fair as Hogan was in distributing money to Baltimore, but it is not his job to run the city. And you can give Baltimore all the money in the world but unless it is spent wisely, it will do no good. I believe he will be a good and fair governor, and I wish him all the luck in the world in his new position.

— Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore

