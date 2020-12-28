City water system deserves a name - catastrophe | READER COMMENTARY

Well there we go again. Another of the annual or more frequent expose articles in The Baltimore Sun about the Baltimore area water, dare I say, “system” (”Report finds broken equipment, unresolved water customer complaints cost Baltimore City, county millions,” Dec. 21). Or is the correct word “catastrophe?”
This news came one day after receiving my monthly water bill. No joke: It included a $3.94 account management fee, a little over a third of my $9.90 water consumption charge. It also included an infrastructure charge of $28.46. I guess that goes toward paying for the constant digging up of the city streets around me. I’ve always wondered what amount of waste, poor planning and mismanagement is the cause of all that digging and re-digging of the same holes.
Living in Baltimore for around 15 years now has left me feeling the city’s primary problem is a lack of effective administration, project management and oversight at all levels. The city doesn’t need more policy analysts, as was recently added to the City Council. It needs effective management at all levels.
Joseph Costa, Baltimore
