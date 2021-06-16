Water billing woes cry out for whistleblowers | READER COMMENTARY

I was among a small group of whistleblowers in 1995 when we refused an order to fill a broken leachate pond with toxic water from the Quarantine Road Landfill. The concentrated toxins would have leached into aquifers and eventually the Chesapeake Bay. Yes, I was fired by then then-Director of Public Works George Balog and had to rebuild my career. But I rose again in time to become deputy commissioner of housing. I retired at the end of 2019 with honor. I slept well with a clear conscience from 1995 to 2019. My fellow whistleblowers sued Mr. Balog in federal court, and he was ordered to personally pay my colleagues tens of thousands of dollars.