Having fewer rats than D.C. is nothing to brag about

I grew up on Boston Street in Canton across the street from the Gibbs packing house and the harbor, and we always had a rat problem. I’m talking big brown rats. Would have loved to have mice. The rats used to chew their way through the wall under the sink and behind the stove in the kitchen. And that was on the second floor, as we had the family nightclub below us which meant they crawled through the walls and floors to get there. Nasty teeth on those buggers. One of my jobs as a kid was to crawl through the crawlway under the house to retrieve the bodies when they died from the rat poison and started to smell. Wonderful childhood memory, especially when I pulled on the extension chord too hard and pulled it out of the socket. Pitch black with the rat. Now there is a memory.