Surprise! A family trip to Baltimore was safe, clean and fun | READER COMMENTARY

Back in the olden days, the Mayor William Donald Schaefer days, we lived and worked in Baltimore. The town was great. We loved going downtown, to ballgames, to restaurants, concerts and plays. The city was accessible, certainly seemed safe and had a nice, gritty Brooklyn vibe.

Once we moved to Philadelphia, we appreciated Baltimore even more. We returned often, not only for family reasons, but because we greatly enjoyed the city. We now live only about three hours west of Baltimore but have stop visiting as often. We still like the sports teams and going downtown. It’s nice that several of our old restaurant haunts are still around, complimented by many, good newer ones. Nevertheless, we have equal access to Washington and Pittsburgh and have, over the recent years, shifted our big city experiences away from Baltimore. The steady drumbeat of Baltimore’s bad PR has been, to be frank, a driver in our declining patronage of Charm City (”The Parkway Theatre faces an uncertain future after ceasing operations and laying off staff,” Dec. 18).

Last week, we spent an evening in Canton. We had a fine meal there then took an Uber back and forth to the Hippodrome to see a well-attended and well-performed show. At no time did we sense some sinister overhang or feel threatened or harassed. The town looked great. We had a lovely, calm, very enjoyable urban evening. Like the good old days.

Obviously, our experience is a tiny sampling. We hope it was more indicative of the real Baltimore than how the city is perceived in these fevered times. We certainly intend to visit again soon.

— Jon Ketzner, Cumberland

