It is possible for Baltimore to have a visionary mayor

Of course city residents deserve potholes filled, water mains fixed and safe neighborhoods. Families also deserve schools where all students can read, write and solve math problems necessary to live and work, and jobs for them when they graduate until they retire. None of that can happen, however, with someone who is just a “placeholder” — as Jack Young described himself upon taking over from disgraced Mayor Catherine Pugh. What does a man who has presided over Baltimore’s decline for 21 years in his position on the city council, and now as interim mayor, offer current residents and potential ones? His passion for managing with less?