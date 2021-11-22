Baltimore should convene a national summit on violence | READER COMMENTARY

We have here in Baltimore brilliant minds, committed individuals young and old; dedicated clergy and faith institutions; world class academic, health and nonprofit institutions that are making lives better in this city every day. I would like to propose to our energetic and dedicated mayor, police and health commissioner that they organize a summit on violence here in Baltimore incorporating all of these components to harness our people power in order to confer and plan with each other on how to move forward with this terrible disease that is not only affecting our beloved city but our nation.