Baltimore should convene a national summit on violence | READER COMMENTARY

Like so many in our metropolitan area, I am saddened and pained by the continued loss of life due to violence here in Baltimore. As a child and adolescent psychiatrist, I not only see the loss of life of the victims, but the robbing of the future mental health of the children and adults left behind in homicide’s wake (”Grieving Baltimore families feel the pain of so many as city passes 300 homicides: ‘It happens every day,’” Nov. 20.
We have here in Baltimore brilliant minds, committed individuals young and old; dedicated clergy and faith institutions; world class academic, health and nonprofit institutions that are making lives better in this city every day. I would like to propose to our energetic and dedicated mayor, police and health commissioner that they organize a summit on violence here in Baltimore incorporating all of these components to harness our people power in order to confer and plan with each other on how to move forward with this terrible disease that is not only affecting our beloved city but our nation.
While such an idea may seem pie in the sky, why not use the incredible knowledge, grit and know how in this city to take Baltimore from being a leader of the problem to a leader of the solution?
Stuart R. Varon, Lutherville
