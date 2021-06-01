Get guns off Baltimore’s streets | READER COMMENTARY

If the violence in Baltimore this past weekend proved anything, it showed a need for a larger police presence in the plagued Baltimore neighborhoods and a concerted drive to get the guns off the street (“Nine killed in Baltimore over the holiday weekend, including three shot dead in gunfight Sunday night, police say,” May 31). It appears there is no problem for the people involved with the crimes to obtain illegal guns. Mayor Brandon Scott stated the problem when he said, “We must hold them accountable and rid our streets of the weapons they use to take our daughters and sons away from us.” Easy to say, and it sounds good, but how do you do it?