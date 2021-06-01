Get guns off Baltimore’s streets | READER COMMENTARY

If the violence in Baltimore this past weekend proved anything, it showed a need for a larger police presence in the plagued Baltimore neighborhoods and a concerted drive to get the guns off the street (“Nine killed in Baltimore over the holiday weekend, including three shot dead in gunfight Sunday night, police say,” May 31). It appears there is no problem for the people involved with the crimes to obtain illegal guns. Mayor Brandon Scott stated the problem when he said, “We must hold them accountable and rid our streets of the weapons they use to take our daughters and sons away from us.” Easy to say, and it sounds good, but how do you do it?
The answer is some serious federal help in Baltimore to stop the flow of illegal weapons from outside the state. Of course this is a major problem all over the country in most large cities. I wish I knew the answer, but the crime industry is well funded, and when you stop one avenue for the guns, they just open another.
I wish the answer were simple, like more recreation centers in Baltimore, but I seriously doubt that would stop the shootings and high homicide rate. That may be a great long-term plan to see results, but the immediate plan should be to get the guns off the streets.
Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore
