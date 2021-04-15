xml:space="preserve">
Lawmakers did nothing about violent crime | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Apr 15, 2021 1:42 PM
Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott is flanked by Dr. Letitia Dzirasa, Baltimore's health commissioner and Michael Harrison, the city's police commissioner, during a press conference held outside the city's health department headquarters on January 15, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
The biggest miss of the Maryland General Assembly session this year wasn’t inaction on climate change (”General Assembly 2021: a surprisingly big year in Maryland,” April 13).

The biggest miss was the legislature’s failure to address violent crime. The majority simply doesn’t care about murders, carjackings, shootings, armed robberies, etc. Taxes and crime are making Baltimore unbearable.

Diane TenHoopen, Baltimore

