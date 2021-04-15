Lawmakers did nothing about violent crime | READER COMMENTARY

The biggest miss of the Maryland General Assembly session this year wasn’t inaction on climate change (”General Assembly 2021: a surprisingly big year in Maryland,” April 13).
The biggest miss was the legislature’s failure to address violent crime. The majority simply doesn’t care about murders, carjackings, shootings, armed robberies, etc. Taxes and crime are making Baltimore unbearable.
Diane TenHoopen, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.