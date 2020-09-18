Where is outrage over latest teen shooting death? | READER COMMENTARY

I felt like crying when I saw the recent list of people shot and killed in Baltimore (“14-year-old boy fatally shot in Northeast Baltimore," Sept. 11). What happened to all the wonderful plans drawn up by Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison and City Council President Brandon Scott to control the crime in Baltimore? Gentlemen, it doesn’t appear any of them are working.
And where is the anger over the shootings and killings in Baltimore? Why are not people marching in the street to protest the crime and homicides? What is happening in Baltimore? Have we given up and accept this as the norm?
Oh, I forgot the good news in the article. “Baltimore homicides have totaled 232 so far in 2020; the pace is 11 fewer killings compared with the same time last year, according to Baltimore police data." I guess that fact makes them all sleep better at night. Of course, it doesn’t help the families of those killed.
I think it is time this issue rose back up to the top of concerns in Baltimore and city leaders need to dust off their tomes on the crime problem in Baltimore and wonder why they aren’t working, if they ever thought they really would accomplish something.
Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore
