A challenge to all of us to end violence in Baltimore | READER COMMENTARY

Rev. Harold A. Carter Jr. should be commended for his commentary article “Let’s take back our children and our city” (Jan. 31). I have been praying for a Baltimore African American male leader to challenge Baltimore African American men to exhibit strong leadership to end the violence occurring daily in our city primarily by young African American males. “Children are controlling our city; adults are abdicating control of our city,” Rev. Carter writes. “Wouldn’t it be grand if … African American male leaders in our city … would convene themselves for a summit, sending a New Year’s signal of strength and solidarity?”

Rev. Carter’s hope is that out of this summit of African American men a citywide campaign would be launched toward African American youth promoting the message, “We’re Coming To Take /Bring You Back.” Rev. Carter also points out that “boys need positive paternal influence; boys grow up imitating the behavior of, as well as seeking the approval from, their fathers starting at a very young age.” Though spearheaded by African American men, Rev. Carter’s challenge is to all of us in Baltimore, with the hope that the campaign will be joined by “local athletes, media personalities, faith leaders and business owners.”

Advertisement

Rev. Carter is pastor of New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore. The same church in which Freddie Gray’s funeral was held.

— Stanford Erickson, Baltimore

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.