Baltimore will shine brighter with less graffiti | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore is a particularly beautiful city in many ways, especially architecturally, despite its many flaws (anyone from Philadelphia notices urban flaws — don’t take it personally). But I was absolutely amazed at the disgraceful scope of graffiti all over the city we drove around. In particular, I was amazed at how much vandalism mars Howard Street and other parts of what was once the city’s main retail center (”Healthy Howard Row: 5 new Black-owned businesses take root on a single Baltimore block,” Aug. 28). This is Baltimore’s real downtown, not the Inner Harbor and Harbor East that people from out of town imagine is the downtown, and it is a total mess. Graffiti is just another layer on what was already a heady project for urban regeneration yet to happen.