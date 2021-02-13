Mayor Scott’s vaccine outreach is justified | READER COMMENTARY

Case in point was the Friday before last, where at 8 a.m., I received a text that appointments could be made at the Six Flags facility in Prince George’s County. I rushed to my computer, which flourished appointments every couple of seconds. But whenever I attempted to make an appointment, the website replied, “Something has gone wrong.” After about an hour of this, I attempted to call the one phone number offered in the state which was always busy. Contacts with both the Prince George’s County and Baltimore City health departments and all of my delegates from the 41st legislative district were in vain. Nobody had any idea what was going on.