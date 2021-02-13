Mayor Scott’s vaccine outreach is justified | READER COMMENTARY

I appreciate the insight of Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott in asking Johnson & Johnson to sell COVID-19 vaccines directly to the city (”Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott asks Johnson & Johnson to sell COVID vaccines directly to city,” Feb. 8). Reading between the lines it is clear that Mayor Scott has a stunning lack of confidence in the Hogan administration to distribute the vaccination in an equitable fashion.
Gov. Larry Hogan is already on record in the Washington Post as disparaging Baltimore residents as unwilling to get vaccinated. This is one 67-year-old city resident who has been trying to get a vaccination appointment since I became eligible on Jan. 26. I, too, share Mayor Scott’s wholesale lack of confidence in the Hogan administration.
Case in point was the Friday before last, where at 8 a.m., I received a text that appointments could be made at the Six Flags facility in Prince George’s County. I rushed to my computer, which flourished appointments every couple of seconds. But whenever I attempted to make an appointment, the website replied, “Something has gone wrong.” After about an hour of this, I attempted to call the one phone number offered in the state which was always busy. Contacts with both the Prince George’s County and Baltimore City health departments and all of my delegates from the 41st legislative district were in vain. Nobody had any idea what was going on.
By around 3:30 in the afternoon, I found out what had happened when I got through to the phone number. Apparently, 10,000 people contacted the website in the first seven minutes and then the website crashed. Of course, the hundreds and thousands of folks trying to make appointments were not informed that the website had crashed. The next day, Governor Hogan ended up in the papers taking credit for this as a civic success. To the people who spent most of a morning attempting to make appointments on a crashed website, it was anything but a success.
Mr. Hogan was quoted in your article about Mayor Scott’s idea as saying “nice try but it won’t happen.” Well, Larry, Feb. 5th’s appointments didn’t happen either, but at least if Mayor Scott cannot secure the coveted Johnson & Johnson vaccines, I doubt he will style this as a success. At a time where one’s mortality has never been more at stake, we have websites that don’t work, mail that isn’t being delivered and a governor who doesn’t care about Baltimore.
Paul R. Schlitz Jr., Baltimore
