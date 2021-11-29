Please don’t reward city workers who initially refused vaccination | READER COMMENTARY

This is a really great move to teach our kids to hold out on doing what you should be doing anyway until you get a reward. We’ve been way too easy on people who want to swim against the tide and refuse to do what everyone else does until there’s a reward for them to do it. That mindset started when we gave our kids rewards for doing their chores, which they should be doing anyway. Now, those kids have grown up with the same attitude: “You want me to do something? Make it worth my time.”