Please don’t reward city workers who initially refused vaccination | READER COMMENTARY

I just finished reading that Baltimore wants to pay their employees to get vaccinated (”Baltimore plans to offer financial incentive to city employees to get vaccinated against COVID; details still in the works,” Nov. 23). They’ve got to be kidding.
This is a really great move to teach our kids to hold out on doing what you should be doing anyway until you get a reward. We’ve been way too easy on people who want to swim against the tide and refuse to do what everyone else does until there’s a reward for them to do it. That mindset started when we gave our kids rewards for doing their chores, which they should be doing anyway. Now, those kids have grown up with the same attitude: “You want me to do something? Make it worth my time.”
They have a job that pays them to take care of themselves and their families. If we start paying them more money to keep their jobs, then this attitude will get bigger and they will try to hold business hostage until they get what they want, that’s what unions are for.
Individual workers should not be rewarded for doing what they’ve been hired do at an agreed upon amount and that most everyone else has already done. What about the workers who were considerate enough of others to get the shots? Maybe they should get double what the holdouts get.
The bottom line is you don’t get rewarded when you don’t care about the safety of other people, much less yourself. Instead of giving them a reward, how about a demotion or docking their paycheck a certain amount every week until they get vaccinated? Then they get the amount held back from their check when they get vaccinated or quit.
People have got to learn that their irresponsibility affects other responsible people in this world and they should care about others as well as themselves.
Jeff Rew, Columbia
