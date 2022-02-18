Vacant homes pose a hazard, but also an opportunity | READER COMMENTARY

Since the tragic deaths of the firefighters earlier this month, Baltimore’s vacant housing issues have been front page news, a plague on the city. What if, rather than treat these vacant buildings as a problem, we use this moment to focus on these properties as an opportunity to help people find affordable housing, recognize and possibly commemorate these brave individuals by initiating a reclamation program in their honor (”Dan Rodricks: Let’s convert thousands of vacant properties as a lasting memorial to Baltimore firefighters,” Feb. 4)?
With seed money from the community reinvestment funds or other sources, Baltimore could start a job training program. Hire experts in the construction trades to teach perspective workers necessary trades by learning on the job. These could be certificate programs leading to long-term, well-paying jobs in the construction industry, where such skilled workers are desperately needed. The city’s vacant properties often need lead and asbestos abatement, electrical improvements and plumbing upgrades as well as masonry repairs, drywall, plaster work, painting and landscaping. Workers could be paid at minimum wage while learning one of these trades and go on to higher paying positions in the private sector once they receive certification.
As houses are completed, they can be sold at market rate. This would require arrangements with local banks to offer mortgages with possibly little or no down payment, but many perspective buyers are likely paying more in rent than a mortgage payment would cost. This scenario allows everyone to win. Homeowners are more likely to protect their investment and care about their neighborhood. The funds from the sales could then be used to perpetuate the program and this certificate program could give many underemployed people the chance to find meaningful, well-paying jobs while assisting contractors in finding skilled workers that are desperately needed in the marketplace.
For those properties too far gone to rehabilitate, Baltimore could offer training in deconstruction and demolition. With climate change issues looming over us, deconstruction is becoming increasingly important. Materials salvaged from these properties could provide interior and exterior materials for other projects and funds from the sale of salvaged metals and materials could help offset costs, all while training people for future private sector jobs. The remaining vacant lots could be a training ground for landscapers, possibly providing much needed green space, community gardens and play areas.
It is time for us to take a serious look at saving Baltimore’s neighborhoods. Building new is not always the best answer and certainly recognizing the impacts on our planet of the wasteful use of our resources makes reclamation of our housing inventory mandatory not optional.
Carol L. Deibel, Jarrettsville
