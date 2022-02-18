Vacant homes pose a hazard, but also an opportunity | READER COMMENTARY

As houses are completed, they can be sold at market rate. This would require arrangements with local banks to offer mortgages with possibly little or no down payment, but many perspective buyers are likely paying more in rent than a mortgage payment would cost. This scenario allows everyone to win. Homeowners are more likely to protect their investment and care about their neighborhood. The funds from the sales could then be used to perpetuate the program and this certificate program could give many underemployed people the chance to find meaningful, well-paying jobs while assisting contractors in finding skilled workers that are desperately needed in the marketplace.