Owners of vacant homes must be held accountable | READER COMMENTARY

Following the tragedy that occurred this past week where three, and nearly four, of Baltimore’s finest and bravest firefighters lost their lives, I think it’s past time that the owners of the multitude of vacant houses located throughout the city be held accountable (”Baltimore’s blighted vacant homes, like the one where 3 firefighters were killed, take perpetual toll on city,” Jan. 29).
The records of who own these houses are public and should be made available by printing the addresses of the vacant homes along with the names and addresses of the people responsible in The Baltimore Sun. The owners should also receive very high fines for leaving these dangerous eyesores unattended causing catastrophes such as the one that recently occurred.
If the city of Baltimore owns any of them, this should also be revealed. They are a danger to everyone. Maybe it’s time to bring back the $1 homestead plan that was so successful many years ago and if the houses don’t sell, then it’s time to knock them down.
Paula Katz, Ellicott City
