Baltimore needs more unity and nonpartisan collaboration

I am not trying to get accolades, but I currently volunteer in my own neighborhood by translating or interpreting for families who speak Spanish and tutor adults. I will continue to do so as long as these services are needed in our area. In the past, I alone have cleaned up alleys to assist in keeping our area clean and to prevent anyone from getting sick from the stench of garbage or from garbage going into the sewage system with dead rats, soiled diapers, dumped mattresses, trash overflowing in tree pits and trash that often will make me feel nauseated. To find it again, unkempt and unsanitary days later doesn’t stop me it cleaning it again. I do this as I work a job from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and also meet the ever-growing needs of my own household, otherwise I would clean the alleys more often. It would be wonderful to hear and get a helping hand from politicians, including those who call themselves “public servants,” to assist in resolving issues like this that affect families. They could offer training to citizens on how to collaborate in a bipartisan manner and strive to truly keep our city charming and have the highest standards for our schools. We could work together to have a direct and lasting impact in order to decrease, if not obliterate, grime and crime.