Baltimore needs more than a new rail station, it needs a tunnel | READER COMMENTARY

One hundred and fifty years ago, we traveled on macadam, wood and oyster shell roads and rode downtown on horse trolleys. Over time, we invested billions of dollars to reinvent our roads and our public transportation systems. The time has come to reinvent the B&P Tunnel. Construction of a new tunnel will create tens of thousands of construction jobs in Baltimore and allow more regular express trains between D.C. and Baltimore. A record of decision has already been made and the final environmental impact statement was released four years ago. It is time to start digging.