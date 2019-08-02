The Sun cares about Baltimore while Trump and his supporters do not

Have these critics sent any news articles with great things happening in other cities to the mayor’s office that might work here? Have they volunteered their time with the book bank on a weekend so that city children have more books to read? Have they thought of one creative way to help the city and do something kind for it in return for some of the good times it has given them at the Lyric and the Hippodrome, National Aquarium, Maryland Science Center, Baltimore Museum of Art, or the medical treatment and research coming out of Johns Hopkins?