The Sun cares about Baltimore while Trump and his supporters do not

A reader recently called The Baltimore Sun biased because it called President Donald Trump a rat (“Sun’s criticism of Trump is disgusting,” July 30). The truth is the newspaper loves Baltimore in spite of all its faults and the letter writer does not. President Trump is vermin because he does nothing but trash a place without giving any constructive criticism.
The president has never had any creativity with his programs and cannot think of good ways to solve issues, so he spews out his hatred instead and ignites others hatred in other people and cities he hates. I ask the people who sided with Mr. Trump, have you done anything for Baltimore lately even if you live in Baltimore County? I know you have enjoyed the museums and arts here, the restaurants and activities here.
Some county residents work here or travel through here and use city roads, but have they done anything constructive for the city rather than just say that President Trump shouldn’t be called a rat because he trashed the place? Have they volunteered at tutoring children or helping them in recreation centers? Have they come down and joined an environmental group to clean up an area and plant a garden? Have they worked in a soup kitchen to feed the homeless?
Have these critics sent any news articles with great things happening in other cities to the mayor’s office that might work here? Have they volunteered their time with the book bank on a weekend so that city children have more books to read? Have they thought of one creative way to help the city and do something kind for it in return for some of the good times it has given them at the Lyric and the Hippodrome, National Aquarium, Maryland Science Center, Baltimore Museum of Art, or the medical treatment and research coming out of Johns Hopkins?
Done any thanking of Baltimore recently? Why are you living in the suburbs? We don’t want you in Maryland if you can’t help and be kind to your city and give constructive ideas for it. Those who say Baltimore is trash (despite having enjoyed it) are no better than President Trump. Look at yourself in the mirror. It is not a good reflection.
Ingrid Floyd, Towson
