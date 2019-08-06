To help Baltimore and other major cities, invest more in public education

Here is a real way out of this dilemma, backed by data, for closing both the achievement and income gap in students enrolled in our public schools throughout America, especially among students of color and those living in poverty. Starting with inner city Baltimore schools, President Trump can bring an end to “the disgusting rat- and rodent-infested disparity” found in all of our nation’s cities by simply funding and implementing this skills-based approach to our public educational system that supplies every student seated in classrooms across America with “Mirrors of H.O.P.E.” Beginning as early as middle school, a Mirrors of H.O.P.E’s skills-based approach requires that every student enrolled in our public schools (special-need students included) be given the best, most accurate aptitude test designed specifically to: identify a student’s unique personality, natural talents and strengths AND assist the student and parent(s) to target a career path that aligns with the student’s interests and abilities and opens up possibilities that were never even on the radar prior to identifying individual strengths.