New treatment center a welcome boost to fight against opioid addiction | READER COMMENTARY

I am writing in response to the article, “In West Baltimore, a 19th-century Hebrew orphanage is transformed into an opioid treatment center” (Feb. 29). Admittedly, this was the first I’d heard about the renovations being done to the Hebrew orphanage. However, I was very happy to see that the city is putting effort into a project related to the opioid epidemic.
Although many people believe that the abundance of people abusing opioids is their problem, it really is a public issue that should concern everyone. The opioid epidemic can affect multiple people beyond just the user, from family members to the general public, which can be seen through crime or homelessness, for example. Given the effects of the crisis, it is great that this historic building is being turned into an affordable healthcare option for people struggling with addiction.
In addition, the project serves as an actual solution to the issue. Now, I am not saying that this project will stop the opioid epidemic altogether. However, the fact that it is accessible to anyone in need of help shows the city is one step closer to, hopefully, reducing the number of users.
All in all, the article did a great job of informing the public on the positive steps Baltimore is taking to tackle the opioid epidemic.
Jared Tankersley, Towson
