City residents pay enough in taxes to expect better trash collection | READER COMMENTARY

Like an onion, these services have been stripped away. Now we are down to one trash pickup per week and one recycling. Large families put a lot of regular trash into their recycling just to get rid of it, which impairs our recycling efforts. There is no bulk trash pick up at all, and getting rid of large items like old furniture is next to impossible for many city residents, so they get rid of it any way they can — by dumping it somewhere. And like a backed-up drain, you can ignore it for a minute, but eventually, it starts to stink. The drain has been backing up for about six years, long before COVID-19. We are starting to really stink.