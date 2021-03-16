Trash wheel, yes, burning its collections, no | READER COMMENTARY

It was exciting to see the article about Gwynnda, Baltimore’s newest trash wheel, collecting trash with solar and hydro power (”Baltimore’s fourth trash wheel to be installed at mouth of the Gwynns Falls next month,” March 11). However, I was dismayed at the mention of Wheelabrator Technologies disposing of the trash in its nearby incinerator.
A 2017 Chesapeake Bay Foundation study found that Wheelabrator alone causes $55 million in health care damages to Maryland residents every year with poorer neighborhoods the most affected. Incineration is not recycling, and I urge the Healthy Harbor Initiative from the Waterfront Partnership and Mayor Brandon Scott to go the next step a truly make this a green and zero waste program from start to finish.
Wishing Gwynnda all the best.
Dave Arndt, Baltimore
