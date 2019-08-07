Complaints about Baltimore cleanup crew misplaced

Please retract your negative comments about the group who came in to help clean up neighborhoods where your readership is living in fifth (“We assume it was pure motives that led a Trump supporter to launch a cleanup in Cummings’ district, right?” Aug. 6)! They were there to help.
Perhaps if your paper had begun a campaign of its own, this wouldn’t have been necessary, but your residents welcomed them! Accept help when needed. Someone needed to do it and it’s far from being completed.
Debby Burroughs
