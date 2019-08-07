Advertisement

Complaints about Baltimore cleanup crew misplaced

Baltimore Sun |
Aug 07, 2019 | 2:28 PM
Volunteers clear an alley strewn with trash near Fulton Avenue. They were inspired to come out and help by Scott Presler, a Republican activist who organized the cleanup via Twitter. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Please retract your negative comments about the group who came in to help clean up neighborhoods where your readership is living in fifth (“We assume it was pure motives that led a Trump supporter to launch a cleanup in Cummings’ district, right?” Aug. 6)! They were there to help.

Perhaps if your paper had begun a campaign of its own, this wouldn’t have been necessary, but your residents welcomed them! Accept help when needed. Someone needed to do it and it’s far from being completed.

Debby Burroughs

