Sun should promote personal responsibility and not cast blame

As your article acknowledged, over 170 non-residents of the community contributed their time and effort in the hot sun to remove the trash of others. While questioning the motives of those individuals you did not question why the residents of that area would throw trash on the streets, not pick trash up within their own neighborhood, or cease enabling the drug dealers who “use trash to hide products” by finding ways to confidentially inform police of who these dealers are. The Sun seems to imply that the residents of these neighborhoods lack the concern, commitment and capabilities to address these problems.