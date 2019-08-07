Don’t tax Baltimore residents, target litterbugs who toss plastic bags in the street

In The Baltimore Sun’s article about the Baltimore City Council’s bill to replace plastic bags with paper bags (“Paper or plastic? Baltimore City Council weighs pros and cons of cutting that choice in half," Aug. 6), what I thought was an environmental bill about eliminating trash is in actually a tax on city residents collected by its merchants. Not only will merchants have to cover the costs of the more expensive paper bags, they will have to charge a nickel for them, sending four cents of it to the city coffers. This is a tax.