Baltimore doesn’t need more highways | READER COMMENTARY

If we want to reduce traffic in Baltimore, we need to stop building roads. A recent letter writer proposed extending Interstate 70 into Baltimore (”Unclog I-70/I-695 interchange by extending I-70 through Baltimore,” Oct. 27). This would be disastrous for the city in many ways.

First, it would divide Leakin Park and West Baltimore in two, demolishing many Black households along the way (haven’t we gotten over this fixation of bulldozing Black homes?).

Second, the allure of less traffic is always self-defeating. If people believe that there will be less traffic, then more people will drive, hence creating more traffic.

Finally, creating more ways for cars to enter the city will just jam up city streets. The only way to solve traffic in Baltimore is to create more transit, more walkable streets and more housing close to where people work.

— David House, Baltimore

