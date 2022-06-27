Baltimore’s failed transit system cost us World Cup | READER COMMENTARY

Fans celebrate at KC Live! in the Power and Light District, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri after it was announced that Kansas City was chosen as a host city the 2026 FIFA World Cup soccer tournament. (Luke Johnson/The Kansas City Star via AP) (Luke Johnson/AP)

It is absurd to blame Baltimore’s crime for losing a bid to host FIFA World Cup games in 2026 (”Crime likely doomed Baltimore’s World Cup bid,” June 20). I never heard of Baltimore’s crime rate impeding Ravens fans who full it to capacity eight times a year. It is my opinion that an up and running Red Line would have fetched the bid since effective public transit must be a crucial consideration and might well have pushed Baltimore past Kansas City which was the only city selected to host these games with less public transit than Baltimore (but at least it is inexpensive).

It is also worth observing on this 5th anniversary of the Baltimore Link cut and paste of the bus routes touted by Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration as transformative has utterly failed to do anything but, at best, emulate the status quo bus system prior to 2017. It certainly did not impress the committee awarding these games to other cities.

Of course, it is easier for Baltimore haters to blame its crime rate for being the deal breaker rather than poor public transit because Baltimore has no control over its public transit as it is dictated by the whims of the Maryland state government. It is also an ironic state of priorities when Baltimore has a better stadium than the District of Columbia for world class soccer but has a public transit system that Bulgaria would be ashamed of.

— Paul R. Schlitz Jr., Baltimore

