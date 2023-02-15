Transit redesign is a great (and overdue) idea | READER COMMENTARY

What a delight to read that Howard County Executive Calvin Ball, Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski Jr., Anne Arundel County Executive Stuart Pittman and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott are joining forces to re-imagine transportation in the Baltimore region (”It’s time to re-imagine public transportation for city, counties, Baltimore area leaders say,” Feb. 10).

For too long, we have labored under the antiquated assumptions that most people lived in the suburbs and worked downtown. We now find that work has been reimagined and, in addition to large employment centers such as the Social Security Administration and Johns Hopkins Hospital, there are many local employers as well as regional job centers. We need reliable transportation to large employment centers as well as reliable local transportation.

When I was younger and teaching in Washington, D.C., I had the opportunity to either take the bus to my school at Dupont Circle or ride my bicycle, both of which I did. I may be mistaken, but I find it unimaginable to think that a teacher in Baltimore would be able to do this today.

I am heartened to think that there are new voices at the table who will bring the broad range of ideas needed to move transit ahead in our region.

— Catherine Mahan, Towson

