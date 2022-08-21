A plan to revive Baltimore transit is now under development | READER COMMENTARY

Recently, The Baltimore Sun Editorial Board asked the question, “What can be done about Baltimore’s unreliable transit?” (Aug. 11). This week, the Baltimore Metropolitan Council appointed a diverse work group of regional leaders and transportation experts to address a long-standing issue at the heart of that question.

The Baltimore region is one of the few large metropolitan areas in the country in which local elected officials are voiceless in the operation or planning of the transit system. The Sun’s editorial rightly framed Baltimore’s transit challenges as the result of state planning and funding decisions. The editorial board is also correct in its assertion that addressing Baltimore’s transit challenges cannot wait for the next governor to take office in 2023.

Advertisement

To that end, the Baltimore Metropolitan Council’s Transit Funding and Governance Workgroup, approved in July, is charged with delivering a formal recommendation on transit reforms to the next governor and Maryland General Assembly in January 2023. In 2021, the Baltimore Regional Transportation Board, which is staffed and hosted by BMC, published the Baltimore Regional Transit Funding and Governance Study. The study, which was the end product of a six-month public planning process, thoroughly analyzed six potential options for the governance and funding of transit in our region. The options range from the status quo to an independent authority similar to what is currently proposed by some Baltimore-area transit advocates.

The work group’s efforts will be grounded in the research and analysis of the 2021 study. In order for our effort to be a catalyst for real change, the work must be done with our eyes toward the future and not the past. The election of a new governor and General Assembly, combined with an influx of federal infrastructure funds, present a concrete opportunity for the state of Maryland and the Baltimore region’s local governments to redefine our shared approach to transit and to make high quality public transportation a truly statewide priority.

Advertisement

— Tony Bridges and Mike Kelly, Baltimore

The writers are, respectively, a Democrat representing District 41 (Baltimore City) in the Maryland House of Delegates and executive director of the Baltimore Metropolitan Council.

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.