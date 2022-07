An empty MARC commuter rail train and an empty light rail train sit at Camden Station at Camden Yards during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. April 2, 2020. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun). (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Bravo for the timely and intelligent editorial on the importance of green and effective public transportation both in fighting climate change and making transportation equitable for all (”Maryland’s transportation future may be decided by this year’s election,” June 28).

— Suzanne Hill, Baltimore

