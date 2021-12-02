Baltimore needs more reliable bus service | READER COMMENTARY

At present, the Maryland Transit Administration is 80 bus drivers short of its needs. Coupled with a 10-to-20% daily absentee rate due in part to the stressful nature of the job, what this means is that everyday there are not enough buses or drivers to fill the scheduled routes. The result is many buses simply don’t appear when scheduled. If you are standing waiting to get to work and your bus just doesn’t arrive, this makes it impossible to get to your job on time.