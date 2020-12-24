Baltimore needs serious transit investment | READER COMMENTARY

But in place of the initiatives necessary to reverse the current situation, The Sun offers excuses and incremental steps that would barely make a dent in our region’s transit needs. Instead of recommending that funds for Gov. Larry Hogan’s ill-conceived plans to widen roads and highways be allocated instead for the capital investments necessary to keep Maryland’s public transit (MARC, light rail, heavy rail, buses, mobility) in a state of good repair, The Sun suggests only “bus line by bus line investments.” And instead of acknowledging Central Maryland’s need for a regional transportation authority, The Sun dismisses it as a “non-starter” even though metropolitan regions in states throughout the country have found ways to create and fund similar entities.