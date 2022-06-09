Baltimore trails should be green, not paved | READER COMMENTARY

We are concerned about the construction of the Baltimore Greenway Trail through the 33rd Street and Gwynns Falls Parkway medians. The Olmsted Brothers designed the parkways in 1906 as part of a national movement to beautify cities. Envisioned as extensions of Baltimore’s parks, these gems were preserved as historic landmarks by a City Council Ordinance in 2015. The bill was introduced by then-councilmen Brandon Scott, Nick Mosby and Bill Henry, along with current council members Eric Costello and Robert Stokes.

Today, the Department of Transportation, with its nonprofit partners, is carrying out a vision to implement a 35-mile network of trails across the city. While the Baltimore Greenway Trail will add safer cycling and pedestrian pathways, one of the proposed designs would construct a paved path through the historic medians, replacing green space with asphalt and threatening the health of mature trees.

We are advocating for the protection of our trees and green space. Although the original Olmsted design called for 200-foot parkways and a center path, the parkways are only 120-feet and have no path. Many of the trees lining the medians are now at the height of their capacity and provide precisely what we need to thrive: They shade our streets, cool our neighborhoods, reduce noise, absorb particulate matter and filter, and slow thousands of gallons of stormwater runoff. We support the goal of TreeBaltimore, the mayoral initiative to reach 40% canopy coverage, which is recommended for a healthy city.

We understand that no one intends to harm the trees, but a 12-foot wide asphalt trail (made even wider during construction) will compact soil and lead to the certain decline and premature death of the trees. DOT has alternatives to ensure that cyclists, pedestrians, and trees happily coexist without altering the historic 33rd Street and Gwynns Falls medians. Don’t allow convenience and lack of imagination to ruin a part of our green ecosystem.

On this subject, perhaps Frederick Law Olmsted Jr.’s own words best reflect the purpose of these medians, “To conserve the scenery and the natural and historic objects and the wild life therein and to provide for the enjoyment of the same in such manner and by such means as will leave them unimpaired for the enjoyment of future generations.” We have a moment, as a community, to consider the health of future generations and make decisions that honor and support the natural world that works so hard to support us.

— Mark Washington, Mary Hughes and Justin Bowers, Baltimore

The writers are, respectively, executive director of Coldstream Homestead Montebello, president of Friends of Gwynns Falls Parkway and chief operating officer of The Baltimore Tree Trust.

