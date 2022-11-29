Is anyone paying attention to SeeClickFix? | READER COMMENTARY

Traffic is stopped on the southbound Jones Falls Expressway following a high speed chase that started in Southeast Baltimore and ended on I-83 northbound at Seminary Avenue. Sept. 16, 2022. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Is anyone monitoring city’s SeeClickFix?

I have submitted a few complaints about traffic issues using Baltimore’s SeeClickFix website and it seems as if nothing ever gets fixed. I have not even received a response from any official about the issues that I submitted, which leads me to believe they are just being ignored and nobody is assigned to actually deal with them. By contrast, I do receive responses to complaints and requests I submit to the Howard County SeeClickFix.

The two issues in particular that have apparently received no attention are:

First, the blockage of the right lane on Eastbound Monument Street just before the North Broadway intersection. The blockage with orange and white cones has been there for a year now and results in long lines of traffic during busy hours that extend beyond the Caroline and Monument intersection. Nobody can tell me why this lane is blocked here and who is responsible. There is no roadwork or construction going on there.

Second, the left turn arrow to turn left onto North Broadway at Fayette Street (and also at Orleans) is too short — I counted 5 seconds or so. It only lets through four or five cars, less if there is someone doing U-turn there or if a pedestrian crosses as the left turn arrow comes on. It does not even drain the (too short) left turn lane there.

I don’t see any point in having the SeeClickFix system if nobody is paying attention to it.

— Ani Thakar, Baltimore

