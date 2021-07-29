Baltimore can be proud of its tourism industry (and of itself) | READER COMMENTARY

As you can imagine, a global convention takes at least a year to plan. Faced with the choice of having our convention be virtual only or hybrid, our board of directors and internal team decided to move forward with a hybrid event in Baltimore. Meetings and events play an enormous role in supporting Baltimore’s tourism industry which helps create or sustain 86,000 jobs and generate visitor spending of over $10 billion in a typical year. Under the leadership of Al Hutchinson, president and CEO of Visit Baltimore, we knew we would be in good hands to plan a safe and successful event.