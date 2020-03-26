Hornblower Cruises: We’re closed for now but we will be back | READER COMMENTARY

Having proudly served Baltimore for nearly four decades, the health and safety of our guests and team members continues to be our top priority. To aid the country’s efforts to lessen the impact of the coronavirus, we have made the difficult decision to pause our operation until further notice (“What’s canceled, postponed or changed in Maryland due to the coronavirus,” March 26).
Like many in this uncertain time, we are taking each day as it comes. The situation is constantly changing, as are the needs of the community. We are prepared to move quickly, reevaluate and resume operations in Baltimore when it’s safe and legal to do so. We are currently accepting bookings from May onward. We are honored to provide dining, private charter and excursion experiences on Baltimore’s historic waterways to guests from around the country and the world.
This summer, we will enhance our offerings with the debut of the newly refurbished Spirit of Baltimore II. These visits fuel the local economy and jobs. Our broader industry has called on Washington to establish a fund to keep workers employed and provide emergency liquidity to help keep travel businesses open. Congress must act now to ensure Baltimore’s tourism industry can sustain itself through this painful economic period.
All of us at Hornblower Cruises and Events would like to thank the people of Baltimore and the state of Maryland for their tremendous support.
Chad M. Barth, Baltimore
The writer is general manager of Hornblower Cruises and Events.
