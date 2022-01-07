Remembering Baltimore’s Stanton (Stanley) Theatre | READER COMMENTARY

Members of my graduating class also had a very unique experience with that same organ when we were rehearsing our Junior Day performance of Gilbert and Sullivan’s “Trial By Jury.” The adjustable floor orchestra pit, which could be raised to the same level as the main stage, also provided access to the hidden theater organ. While we were in rehearsal with the adjustable stage raised to its full height, someone accidentally stepped on the control box which caused the floor to lower into the orchestra pit level and elevated the organ to full view.