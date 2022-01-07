Remembering Baltimore’s Stanton (Stanley) Theatre | READER COMMENTARY

As a 1964 Western High School graduate, I have many fond memories of our assemblies and special events at the Stanton (also known as the Stanley) Theatre, which served as our school auditorium when Western was located at Howard and Centre streets in Baltimore. A recent Sun obituary for Richard “Dick” Smith described his experience playing the Kimball organ there (”Richard ‘Dick’ Smith, longtime pianist at Phillips in Baltimore who also performed on theater organs, dies,” Jan. 4).
Members of my graduating class also had a very unique experience with that same organ when we were rehearsing our Junior Day performance of Gilbert and Sullivan’s “Trial By Jury.” The adjustable floor orchestra pit, which could be raised to the same level as the main stage, also provided access to the hidden theater organ. While we were in rehearsal with the adjustable stage raised to its full height, someone accidentally stepped on the control box which caused the floor to lower into the orchestra pit level and elevated the organ to full view.
Irene Lawder, our director and music teacher, was in the back of the auditorium when chaotic screaming began as the stage floor dropped to the “pit” level and the theater organ raised into view. The entire female cast was clinging to the brass railing surrounding the orchestra pit until the control box was located and order was restored.
N. Elaine Mills, Catonsville
