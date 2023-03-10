This retired teacher wants to help tutor city students. Any takers? | READER COMMENTARY

I read with dismay in Dan Rodrick’s column of the low achievement scores of Baltimore’s school children — especially troubling in math (”Dan Rodricks: Fox45 ignores context on Baltimore’s post-pandemic test scores,” March 3).
As a retired middle, high school and college math teacher, I am eager to help. And I am sure I am not alone. A few weeks ago, I did an internet search to find a way to volunteer my tutoring services. I found several hopeful sites, sent emails and received no replies. Surely, there must be a way to utilize the many retired educators willing to volunteer to tutor face-to-face or on-line in this crisis.
Uniquely, at this time, we have children well-versed in using Zoom and similar technologies and research has proven the efficacy of on-line tutoring. Can’t we find a way to help in this crisis?
— Roberta E. Sabin, Pasadena
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.