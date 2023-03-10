This retired teacher wants to help tutor city students. Any takers? | READER COMMENTARY

Volunteer tutor Stephanie Pettaway works on reading skills with Tyler Carter, 11, and Dana Amonson, 8, right, at Metropolitan United Methodist Church as part of the Sacred Space Summer Program at the church in August of 2021. File. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun). (Barbara Haddock Taylor)

I read with dismay in Dan Rodrick’s column of the low achievement scores of Baltimore’s school children — especially troubling in math (”Dan Rodricks: Fox45 ignores context on Baltimore’s post-pandemic test scores,” March 3).

As a retired middle, high school and college math teacher, I am eager to help. And I am sure I am not alone. A few weeks ago, I did an internet search to find a way to volunteer my tutoring services. I found several hopeful sites, sent emails and received no replies. Surely, there must be a way to utilize the many retired educators willing to volunteer to tutor face-to-face or on-line in this crisis.

Uniquely, at this time, we have children well-versed in using Zoom and similar technologies and research has proven the efficacy of on-line tutoring. Can’t we find a way to help in this crisis?

— Roberta E. Sabin, Pasadena

