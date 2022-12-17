Dorsey is right to question term limit decision | READER COMMENTARY

Mary Pat Clarke retired in 2020 after serving more than 20 years on the Baltimore City Council beginning in 1975 (1975-1983; 1987-1995; and 2004 to 2020). Would Baltimore have been better served if she had been limited to two terms? (Kenneth K. Lam)

I completely agree with Ryan Dorsey’s suggestion that a serious discussion be held about term limits in local seats in the city (”Dan Rodricks: Baltimore term limits, pensions and the city-county divide,” Dec. 15).

As soon as I heard that David Smith of Sinclair Broadcasting had put up $500,000 of his own money to push the idea of term limits in Baltimore when he did not even live in the city, I questioned his motive to get this on the ballot. And the ballot referendum was worded in a way to ensure its passage since most voters tend to vote “Yes” to referendum questions.

Advertisement

Councilman Dorsey is correct that the question never got a serious discussion of the pros and cons surrounding it, and there are many cons.

The biggest con is losing great people who care about our district every eight years whether we like it or not. All you have to do is mention Mary Pat Clarke’s name and you can see why this is a bad idea: She worked hard for her district for many years and her experience was highly valued. If there is forced turnover every eight years, you lose all of that experience.

Advertisement

It is easy to simply vote out a council member who is not working out. I know because we did it in my district in the past.

So, please let us give serious consideration to what is truly best for our city.

— Sarah Woods, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.