Power corrupts and we need elected officials who are immune | READER COMMENTARY

This takes the cake. The people voted for term limits for Baltimore City Council members, and now one of them is trying to repeal the people’s votes and get his path to a pension back on track (”Baltimore voters approved term limits last month. A city councilman is already moving to repeal them.” Dec. 8). Why don’t these same people work just as fast and hard for the citizens of Baltimore as they do for themselves? This news just came out, but I haven’t heard any of the other council members come to the defense of the citizens of Baltimore for voting for what they wanted.

We need to elect politicians in our governments, at all levels, who aren’t in politics for the money and power these government positions afford them. We need politicians who care about America and its citizens first and foremost, people who aren’t interested in power unless it benefits their constituents and not their wallets.

Unfortunately, power is very corrupting. Power goes to people’s heads, which is why we need to find the candidates who have the highest degree of values, dignity and character just to protect us from power-hungry politicians who bend to the highest demands of the wealthiest citizens, which usually ends up hurting the rest of us, and stand tough for what is best for all Americans.

Do we have anyone who still fits that bill? Come out, come out wherever you are, and I’ll vote for you.

— Jeff Rew, Columbia

